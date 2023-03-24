Guinea Coach Cisse Disappointed With Result Against Olympic Eagles

Guinea U-23 head coach, Morlaye Cisse can’t hide his disappointment following his side’s 0-0 draw against the Olympic Eagles on Wednesday.

The Young Syli Stars missed a number of scoring chances in the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations first leg qualifying tie at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Both teams will clash in the reverse fixture next week Tuesday in Rabat, Morocco.

Despite holding the Olympic Eagles in front of their fans, Cisse rues his side inability to win the game.

“I am disappointed that we failed to finish the game from Nigeria. My players did well and my little problem is that we failed to score in today’s game,” Cisse told reporters after the game.

The overall winners of the contest will qualify for the 2923 U-23 AFCON to be staged in Morocco.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja

