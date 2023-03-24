How Super Eagles Rated In Home Defeat To Guinea-Bissau

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Eagles players in the 1-0 defeat to the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau on Friday…

FRANCIS UZOHO 5/10

Conceded once in the game. The goalkeeper was shaky at times in the game.

BRIGHT OSAYI-SAMUEL 6/10

The Fenerbahce man didn’t do too badly on his home debut. Not a perfect one though.

CALVIN BASSEY 5/10

The centre-back was caught napping for the goal scored by the hosts.

KEVIN AKPOGUMA 5/10

The Hoffenheim defender and his partner Calvin Bassey were caught napping for the decisive goal.

ZAIDU SANUSI 5/10

The left-back gave his best in the game but it was not enough to help the Super Eagles win the game.

WILFRED NDiDI 5/10

The midfileder looked a bit rusty. He was replaced by Frank Onyeka in the second half.

ALEX IWOBI 5/10

Not one of his best performance for the Super Eagles.

KELECHI IHEANACHO 4/10

Put up a below par display in the game. He was replaced at half- time by Paul Onuachu.

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN 4/10

The Atalanta…