How Super Eagles Rated In Home Defeat To Guinea-Bissau

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Eagles players in the 1-0 defeat to the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau on Friday…
FRANCIS UZOHO 5/10
Conceded once in the game. The goalkeeper was shaky at times in the game.
BRIGHT OSAYI-SAMUEL 6/10
The Fenerbahce man didn’t do too badly on his home debut. Not a perfect one though.
CALVIN BASSEY 5/10
The centre-back was caught napping for the goal scored by the hosts.
KEVIN AKPOGUMA 5/10
The Hoffenheim defender and his partner Calvin Bassey were caught napping for the decisive goal.
ZAIDU SANUSI 5/10
The left-back gave his best in the game but it was not enough to help the Super Eagles win the game.
WILFRED NDiDI 5/10
The midfileder looked a bit rusty. He was replaced by Frank Onyeka in the second half.
ALEX IWOBI 5/10
Not one of his best performance for the Super Eagles.
KELECHI IHEANACHO 4/10
Put up a below par display in the game. He was replaced at half- time by Paul Onuachu.
ADEMOLA LOOKMAN 4/10
The Atalanta…
Source: Complete Sports