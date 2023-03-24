I’m Not In Super Eagles To Make Up The Numbers

Rivers United goalkeeper Victor Sochima has said he is not in the Super Eagles to make up the number.

Sochima got his first call up to the Eagles by head coach Jose Peseiro for the double-header against Guinea-Bissau.

He will contest the number one spot with Francis Uzoho and Flying Eagles shot stopper Chijioke Aniagboso as the Eagles prepare to face the Djurtus over two legs.

The first leg will host Guinea-Bissau inside the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja today, Friday, 25 March.

And they will travel to Bissau for the reverse fixture billed for Monday, 27 March.

And speaking ahead of the qualifiers, Sochima has stated that he is in the team to compete for the number one spot.

He said on Brila FM’s Sports Machine:”I will give in my best if given the opportunity, I’m not in the Super Eagles to make up the numbers.“

Sochima helped Rivers United advance to the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

