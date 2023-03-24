Messi Scores 800 Career Goals In Argentina Win Over Panama

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi scored a landmark goal in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Panama in a friendly game on Friday, March 24 at the El Monumental Stadium.

The first half ended goalless with Argentina dominating the possession.

In the 76th minute Thiago Almada scored after Messi’s free kick hit the cross bar.

Messi converted another free kick in the 89th minute to make it 2-0.

With the strike Messi now has a tally of 800 overall for club and country in 1017 matches.

He also converted his 62nd free kick in the encounter.

Messi has netted 99 goals in 173 games for the Albiceleste (Sky Blue) of Argentina.

