Referee Suspended For Using Spectator’s Phone To Disallow Late Goal

An Egyptian referee, Mohamed Farouk, has been suspended indefinitely by the country’s Football Association after allegedly disallowing a late goal after looking at footage on a spectator’s phone, Daily Mail reports.

Farouk took charge of an Egyptian Second Division clash between Al-Nasr and Suez on Friday, and in the absence of VAR, relied on an alternative system to get a second look at a late goal.

With the hosts Suez 2-1 up heading into the final few minutes, Al-Nasr scored a dramatic equaliser to earn a point on the road.

However, after vociferous protests from home supporters, Farouk was invited to use a fan’s phone to watch a replay of the goal, before ruling it out for handball to deny the visitors an away point at Suez on Friday.

As a result of his actions, Farouk has come in for hefty punishment, with head of the Egyptian Referees Committee (ERC) Vitor Pereira deciding to suspend the referee and his entire matchday staff for ‘an indefinite period’….