The Top Sponsor Options For Football Players

While the biggest names in the sport bring in huge paychecks just from playing the game, the wide world of products and marketing often provides them with just as much income if not more. In fact, it’s extremely rare to find a top-tier player without external sponsorship from a few big brands.

Some industries are more closely tied with footballers than others, and while many are the kind of products people would expect, a few are likely to be surprising to most.

Sportswear

Probably the most common and most public of sponsors, those companies making sports gear, from clothing to boots to equipment, are the ones most readily available for players to get a contract with. Players are able to lend their authority to an item, endorsing the quality by wearing it without having to say a single word about it in many cases.

Some of the biggest names in football work with the most well-known brands like Nike or Adidas, while some slightly smaller brands like ASICS may focus on more…