2023 AFCONQ: Djurtus Back In Bissau, Return To Training For Super Eagles

The Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau have returned to Bissau following Friday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Djurtus defeated the Super Eagles 1-0 in the matchday three encounter.

The players and their officials were welcomed by the president of the Football Federation of Guinea-Bissau, Carlos Alberto Mendes Teixeira [Caito], at the Osvaldo Vieira International Airport, in Bissau.

The players made a non-stop trip from Abuja to Bissau, in complete peace of mind, on a flight chartered by the Guinean State, to allow the players to rest in one of the hotels in the city of Bissau.

The will train later today at the 24 de Setembro National Stadium

The Djurtus will host the Super Eagles in the reverse fixture on Monday.

