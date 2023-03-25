2023 AFCONQ: Gusau Warns Super Eagles, Says Only Committed Players Will Now Wear Nigeria’s Colours

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau announced on Saturday that visible total commitment implying patriotic fervour will now be a key factor, apart from competence and current form, for any football player who wishes to wear the nation’s green-white-green jersey at any level.

Gusau’s words, spoken to players of the Super Eagles on Saturday morning, was a direct reference to Friday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying defeat to Guinea Bissau at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, which pushed the Eagles down to second place in their qualification group.

Mama Balde’s 29th minute goal was the only strike in the encounter, condemning the Eagles to defeat in front of fervent home fans. The Eagles created a dozen chances in the second half but failed to get the ball into the Wild Dogs’ net.

“Let us be very clear about one thing: no player will ever be encouraged against his wish to wear Nigeria’s colours at any time. If an invitation…