2023 AFCONQ: Troyes Celebrate Balde After Scoring Against Nigeria

French Ligue 1 club Troyes have saluted their forward Mama Balde following his goal for Guinea-Bissau against Nigeria in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Guinea-Bissau beat Nigeria 1-0 on Friday, March 24 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Balde scored for Guinea-Bissau in the 29th minute of the game.

Nigeria had numerous chances in the second half with Paul Onuachu, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi coming close to scoring but couldn’t find the net.

Troyes took to Twitter to congratulate Balde after the game.

“Mama Balde holder and victorious with the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau. Facing Nigeria, our striker offered victory to his team thanks to an achievement in the 29th minute of play (0-1)!,” the Tweet reads

With the win Guinea-Bissau top Group A in the qualifiers with seven points after three matches and the Super Eagles are second with six points from the same number of games.

The second leg of the encounter between the Super Eagles and the Djurtus will…