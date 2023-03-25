2023 AFCONQ: We Are Sad And Upset —Peseiro Reflects On Super Eagles Shock Loss To Guinea-Bissau

Jose Peseiro has said his Super Eagles players are sad and upset after their shock defeat to Guinea-Bissau.

A first half goal from Mama Balde saw the Djurtus earned a shock 1-0 win in Group A of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on Abuja.

The win took Guinea-Bissau to top in the group on seven points while the Super Eagles are second on six points.

And reflecting on the defeat, Peseiro however stated that his team will play the reverse fixture with commitment and sacrifice.

“We are sad and upset with this bad result. But we played a good game, very attacking, and created many goalscoring opportunities that unfortunately we didn’t take,” Peseiro wrote on Twitter.

“We want to repeat this performance in Guinea, but scoring. We are going with all our commitment and sacrifice to win.”

The Eagles will be guests to Guinea-Bissau in the second leg on Monday, March 27.

