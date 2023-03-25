Arsenal Keen On Signing Three Premier League Midfielders

With the likes of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho in their late 20s, it is unsurprising Arsenal are being linked with more than two midfielders to strengthen their squad in the next campaign.

According to various reports, Arsenal are lining up moves for West Ham United midfielder, Declan Rice. The midfielder, who opened the scoring for England against Italy on Thursday is currently under the radar of the Gunners.

Rice is not the only player linked with Arsenal. Brighton and Hove Albion’s sensational midfielder, Moises Caicedo and Southampton’s youngster, Romeo Lavia are also rumoured to be Arsenal targets for the summer transfer window.

As reported by the infamous transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are interested in signing both aforementioned midfielders.

Speaking on his YouTube channel as reported by Football London, Romano said: “Romeo Lavia is attracting…