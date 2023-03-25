Bayern Sack Nagelsmann, Appoint Tuchel As Successor

Bayern Munich have parted ways with coach Julian Nagelsmann and appoint Thomas Tuchel as his replacement.

The sacking comes as the perennial league winners struggle to assert themselves in the Bundesliga title race.

Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn blamed “big fluctuations in performance” and said the squad wasn’t showing its true potential under Nagelsmann.

Tuchel will take over training from Monday with a contract until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Bayern’s next fixture is not until April 1, a crucial top-of-the-table battle with Borussia Dortmund in the league.

The 35-year-old Nagelsmann, for years the brightest rising star in the German coaching scene, had been presiding over Bayern’s least successful domestic league season in years.

A 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend helped Dortmund rise to the top of the table, one point clear of Bayern, champions every year since the 2011/12 season. Before the break for the midwinter World Cup in Qatar,…