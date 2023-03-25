Black Stars To Be Without Four Players Away To Angola

Black Stars of Ghana will be without four players when they face Angola in Monday’s Group E second leg tie against Angola in Luanda.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) disclosed this in a statement on their website on Saturday.

The quartet of Andre Ayew, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu and Denis Odoi were left out of the traveling party to Luanda due to injuries.

“Ghana captain Andre Ayew has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola after sustaining a knee injury on Thursday,” the GFA stated.

“Ayew slipped on his way to the dressing room and hurt his knee as findings of the MRI scan have meant that he has to return to his club for further treatment.

“The 33 year-old will not travel with the squad to Luanda for the return leg which takes place on Monday.

“Other players who didn’t make the trip include Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu and Denis Odoi. The trio were…