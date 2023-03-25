Deschamps Lauds Mbappe’s Display In France’s Win Vs Netherlands

France coach, Didier Deschamps has lauded Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe’s display for Les Bleus (the Blues) against the Netherlands in a Euro 2024 qualifing match.

Les Bleus cruised to a 4-0 win over Holland on Friday, March 24 at the Stade de France.

Antoine Griezman scored the first goal of the game in the 2nd minute and Dayot Upamecano doubled the lead six minutes later.

Mbappe subsequently scored a brace in the encounter to make it 4-0.

Deschamps praised Mbappe’s mentality during the game.

“The captain’s armband is not going to change him,” getfootballnewsfrance.com quoted Deschamps as saying

“He’s getting involved and enjoying himself, he’s making efforts like his teammates do. He also changed positions occasionally, he knew how to compensate.

“He is the skipper but he already played games like this. Like the rest of the squad he had that desire to produce a very good result and most of all to win.”

Mbappe has scored a total of 38 goals in…