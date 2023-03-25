‘How We Beat Super Eagles In Abuja’

Guinea-Bissau Head Coach, Baciro Cande, has attributed their 1-0 victory over Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja in their 2023 AFCON qualifier to the resilience and determination of his Djurtus [Wild Dogs], Completesports.com reports

Cande said during a post-match Press Conference that they took time to watch clips of Super Eagles matches and did a proper analysis of each of the players and how to keep them quiet and get a result.

The coach who had boasted in a pre-match exclusive interview with Completesports.com that they were in Nigeria to avenge their defeat to the Super Eagles at AFCON 2021 in Cameroon, says beating the Super Eagles will stand out as one of the best moments of his coaching career.

Also Read: 2023 AFCONQ: Peseiro Blames Bad Luck For Super Eagles Shock Loss To Guinea-Bissau

“We did a thorough analysis of the Super Eagles players and how the…