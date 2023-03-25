Ike Sorounmu – Unfortunate Poor Treatment Of National Hero! 

By the time you are reading this, I hope Victor Osimhen would have led the frontline of the Super Eagles to ‘destroy’ the national team of football minnows, Guinea Bissau, last night at the Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Abuja.

Anything short of a clear victory, with goals to shore up Osimhen’s chest in his chase of that exalted but difficult title of Highest Goal scorer in Nigerian football at international level, held since 1994 by Rashidi Yekini, and before that by ‘yours truly’ since 1981, would be totally unacceptable at this stage of Nigeria’s football development. Guinea Bissau are not only one of the smallest countries in Africa in size, there is a whole planet between them and Nigeria in football.

Having said that, I hope, at the time you are reading this on Saturday morning, the Eagles would have won well.

Outside of that match, what has engaged my mind these past few days and dominated the media space is the matter of Ike Sorounmu, the shy, quiet,…