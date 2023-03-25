Iwobi Begs For Fans Support After Disappointing Loss To Guinea-Bissau

Alex Iwobi has pleaded with the fans to stick by the Super Eagles despite the team’s shocking 1-0 defeat to the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau.

The Super Eagles were overwhelming favourites to win the game but wasted a number clear cut chances.

The three-time African champions dropped to second position in Group A following the defeat.

“First and foremost, as players and staff, we know we have to react to this result,” Iwobi said during his interaction with the media after the game.

“All we can do is to improve and to all the fans, all I can say is that they should stick by us and support us because we give 100% not just for ourselves, but also for our nation.

“Next time we are going to do our best and make the country proud.

“We know we are privileged to wear the shirt, there are a lot of people who want to be in this position.”

Iwobi also refuted claims that the…