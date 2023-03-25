Manchester United Could Be My Last Club

Raphael Varane says Manchester United could be his final club – but says olds clubs Lens or Real Madrid are also possible.

The France centre-back is delighted at the way his and the Red Devils’ fortunes have transformed in his second season at Old Trafford

Varane, 29, is under contract until 2025 and he rates not moving again as a “serious option”.

He told GQ in France: “I will finish my career either at Real Madrid, Manchester United or at Lens.

“It’s sure that I won’t do another club, but Madrid, it seems complicated. You don’t tend to go back generally.

“The most likely is that I end in Manchester or Lens.

