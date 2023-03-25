Napoli President De Laurentiis Admits Osimhen Could Leave This Summer

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis claimed Victor Osimhen could make a move elsewhere this summer.

Osimhen is a subject of interest for a number of clubs in Europe including Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 24-year-old has been in fantastic form for the Partenopei this season.

The forward has scored 21 goals in 23 league appearances this season.

Osimhen has furher registered four goals in five outings in the Champions League.

“There’s always the indecent proposal… the numbers are made by the others,” De Laurentiis told Corriero dello sport.

“We’re waiting. They are extraordinary boys. My contracts are unique, they come from the cinema, so nobody moves if we say no. We will see.”

He also said: “If the rules of football were different, perhaps we would have brought the Scudetto to Naples other times already. At the end of the season it will be a super…