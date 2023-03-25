New Bayern Munich Coach Tuchel Interested In Two Chelsea Players

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in signing two of his former Chelsea players– Mateo Kovacic and Edouard Mendy – for his new club Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions announced on Friday that Julian Nagelsmann has been sacked and appointed Tuchel as his replacement.

Tuchel had been out of work since getting sacked by Chelsea last September, and has signed a contract until 2025 at the Allianz Arena.

His first task will be to keep Bayern’s treble hopes alive with the club a point behind his former club Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and still in contention to win the German Cup and Champions League.

But after that, he will have the chance to reshape the squad his liking and it has been rumoured that he could raid former club Chelsea once the transfer window opens.

And according to Calciomercato, Kovacic and Mendy are targets for Tuchel with both players tipped to leave the Blues very soon.

Kovacic has been a key player for the Blues since joining from Real…