Toney In Line To Make England Debut

England coach Gareth Southgate has said that Brentford striker Ivan Toney could make his debut for the Three Lions in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Sunday, March 26 at the Wembley Stadium.

Toney was previously invited for England’s Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany in September 2022 but he did not play.

Southgate admitted that Toney’s recent performances have been very good.

“Toney has been very good and he is very much in our thoughts,” the Athletic quoted Southgate as saying

“The numbers (players) we’ve got with us now, there’s always the dual objective.

“There’s the desire to see players, but we’re in a qualifying group so the priority is to always win the league first and foremost.”

Toney has a tally of 16 goals and four assists in 25 Premier League games this season.

Euro 2024 will be held in Germany between 14 June and 14 July next year.

