Why Ronaldo Snubbed Man United’s Pre-Season –Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has opened up on the reason behind the Portugal international’s decision to stay away from Manchester United’s preseason in the summer of 2022.

Manchester United toured East Asia and Australia but the legendary forward made himself unavailable that period citing family issues.

It was the beginning of Erik ten Hag’s tenure at the Theatre of Dreams as the Dutch coach got to grips with his squad.

There were speculations that five-time Ballon d’Or winner was seeking his exit from Old Trafford over their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

It was during that that Ronaldo lost his baby boy and his daughter Bella was sent to the hospital and it was a difficult period in the player’s life.

Miss Rodriguez, speaking on the latest Netflix series ‘Soy Georgina’. She said the Portuguese needed some rest and time to process the situation that was unfolding at home.

“Cris needed time to just rest and be with us. He…