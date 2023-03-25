Why We Decided To Appoint Tuchel

Bayern Munich CEO and legendary German goalkeeper, Oliver Kahn, has explained why Thomas Tuchel was appointed by the Bundesliga giants.

Tuchel was made the coach of Bayern following the dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann on Friday, March 24.

Tuchel was the coach of Premier League club Chelsea until September 2022.

The 49-year-old signed a two year contract with the German outfit.

And speaking after the unveiling, Kahn said Tuchel’s impressive CV landed him the job.

“He led Paris Saint-Germain to the Champions League final, at Chelsea he was successful from the start, won the Champions League. That’s an impressive CV,” the Athletic quoted Kahn as saying.

“That shows development so we are delighted that Thomas Tuchel is our coach.”

Tuchel won the French Ligue 1 at Paris Saint-Germain in 2018/19 and 2019/20 season. He won UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in the 2019/20 season.

