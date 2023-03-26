2023 AFCONQ: Akpoguma To Miss Super Eagles Vs Guinea-Bissau Reverse Fixture

Kevin Akpoguma has been ruled out of Super Eagles’ clash against the Djurtus of Guinea- Bissau.

The reverse fixture of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier will hold at Estadio 24 de Setembro, Bissau on Monday.

The Hoffenheim of Germany defender suffered a facial injury in the first match at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Friday.

Read Also: Serie A Clubs; AC Milan, Lazio Interested In Nigerian Forward

Akpoguma was replaced by West Bromwich Albion’s Semi Ajayi on 56th minutes after sustaining the injury.

The centre-back completesports.com learnt was not part of the team’s training on Saturday night and is expected to miss the game in Bissau.

Ajayi is now expected to pair Calvin Bassey in central defence against the Djurtus.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…