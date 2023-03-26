2023 AFCONQ: Super Eagles Fly Out To Guinea Bissau For Djurtus Rematch

The Super Eagles of Nigeria this morning flew out to Guinea-Bissau on Sunday morning for the reverse fixture of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau.

The players and their officials departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja early Sunday morning for Bissau.

The contingent is expected to land at the Osvaldo Vieira International Airport, Bissau later today.

The Super Eagles will have their final training session tonight at the Estadio 24 de Setembro.

Jose Peseiro’s side lost 1-0 to the Djurtus in the first fixture at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The three-time African champions lost top position in Group A to Baciro Cande’s side following the defeat.

Monday’s encounter will start at 6pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu

