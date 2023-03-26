Ancelotti Can Deliver In Brazil If Appointed Manager –Capello

Fabio Capello believes Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has the experience and capability to handle the Brazil managerial job.

Ancelotti has been linked with the Brazil job after they parted ways with Tite following the 2022 World Cup.

Capello in a chat with Marca Sports believes that the Italian coach could deliver at the Selecao.

“Carlo has experience, he knows the languages and the language of football, which are two important things,” Capello declared.

“When you go to coach in another country you have to understand many things: how people want to play football, how I can do things, know the languages… and I think Carlo can do it all very well.

“Coaching Real Madrid it’s one thing, Barcelona another thing, Valencia another thing, Sevilla another thing. The same in Italy, as AC Milan, Juventus, Inter is one thing and then you go to Roma and it’s another. For me, Carlo can coach anywhere in the world.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights…