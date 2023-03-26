Courtois Returns To Madrid After Exiting Belgium Squad Over Injury

The 30-year-old featured fully in Friday’s easy 3-0 victory over Sweden in their first Euro 2024 qualifying game.

But due to an adductor injury, Courtois was compelled to withdraw out of caution and return to his club side, Real Madrid. He misses Belgium’s International friendly match with Germany billed for Rhein Energie Stadion on Tuesday, March 28 2023.

A statement released by the Belgium FA via Twitter as reported by Daily Mail read: ‘Thibaut returned for precaution reasons back to Real Madrid due to a minor strain in the adductor.’

The information will cause concern for Carlo Ancelotti’s team because they have a busy schedule coming up after the international break.

The injury is coming at a pretty bad time, as the Los Blancos need a full-fledged squad to compete in all forefronts. They are currently 12 points behind Barcelona in the lLaliga standing. They face a …