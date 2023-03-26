Courtois Returns To Madrid After Pulling Out Of Belgium Squad

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has pulled out of the Belgium squad due to an adductor injury he sustained, just few days away from their friendly game against Germany.

The 30-year-old featured fully in Friday’s easy 3-0 victory over Sweden in their first Euro 2024 qualifying game.

But due to an adductor injury, he was compelled to withdraw out of caution and return to his club side, Real Madrid.

A statement released by the Belgium FA via Twitter as reported by Daily Mail read: ‘Thibaut returned for precaution reasons back to Real Madrid due to a minor strain in the adductor.’

The information will cause concern for Carlo Ancelotti’s team because they have a busy schedule coming up after the international break.

The injury is coming in a pretty bad time, as the los Blancos need its full fledged squad to compete in all fore fronts. They are currently 12 points behind Barcelona in the league standing. They face a quite rejuvenated Chelsea side in the UEFA…