James Leaves England Camp After Another Injury Setback

Chelsea right-back Reece Jame has withdrawn from the England camp due to injury and will miss the game against Ukraine on Sunday, the Telegraph reports.

James’ injury record is becoming a huge concern for both the Three Lions and Chelsea having missed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to injury.
England manager Gareth Southgate will provide an update on the 23-year-old’s situation but the latest development will be of huge worry to Graham Potter.

The former Brighton gaffer faces a season-defining month after the international break with games against Liverpool and Real Madrid coming up.

James was introduced late in the tense 2-1 victory of Italy which kicked off the Euro 2024 qualifiers- and was hoping to get more minutes against Ukraine.

Unfortunately, a fresh injury has meant he’s had to leave camp and return to Chelsea to get proper treatment.

In total James has missed 24 games for both…



Source: Complete Sports

