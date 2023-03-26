Moroccan FA Applauds Atlas Lions’ Historic Win Against Brazil

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has applauded the Atlas Lions’ historic 2-1 win over Brazil in a friendly match on Saturday at the Grand Stade de Tanger.

The Atlas Lions are now the second African team to defeat Brazil after Cameroon first achieved the feat at the 2003 Confederations Cup.

Also Cameroon recorded their second win against Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In their two previous encounters, Brazil defeated Morocco 2-0 in an international friendly in 1997 before following it up with a 3-0 win at the 1998 World Cup.

And in Saturday’s friendly game, Sofiane Boufal opened scoring in the 29th minute with a well taken right-footed shot inside the box.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro equalised for Brazil in the 67th minute, however Abdelhamid Sabiri scored the winning goal 12 minutes later.

And reacting to the win, the FRMF took to Twitter to congratulate the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists.

“FULL TIME It’s a win !! No surprise Atlas…