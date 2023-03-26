Morocco Beat Brazil 2-1 In Friendly Match

The Atlas Lions of Morocco defeated Brazil 2-1 in an international friendly game in front of a packed home crowd in Tangier on Saturday night.

Morocco becomes the second African team to beat Brazil at senior level.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are the first African team to beat the five-time World Cup winners.

In the group stage of the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup, Cameroon pipped Brazil 1-0 before also edging them 1-0 in another group game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Saturday’s friendly game against the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists saw Brazil parade the likes of Vinicius, Casemiro, Antony, Rodrygo, Alex Telles and Eder Militao.

This is the third time Morocco and Brazil will meet. Their first encounter was a friendly game in 1997 which Brazil won 2-0.

And in the group stage of the France 1998 World Cup Brazil thrashed the North Africans 3-0.

Morocco took the lead in the 29th minute through Sofiane Boufal before Casemiro equalised for Brazil 67 minutes.

But in the…