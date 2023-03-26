My Focus Is On Villarreal And Not Joining Arsenal

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze has revealed that his attention is more focused on develop his football at Villarreal and not deliberating on a move to the Premier League.

Reports had emerged that Chukwueze was being targeted by Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta to provide competition for forward Bukayo Saka.

Also, the Nigerian international is being linked with a move to reunite with his former manager Unai Emery at Aston Villa.

Speaking on the development, Chukwueze insisted that the move could happen in the future.

The 23-year-old told Elegbete TV Sports: “For now, I’m a Villarreal player and my focus this season is to do well and put them in a good position for Champions League and Europa League spots, for me to have a good name before I leave the club.

“For now, I’m just focused on Villarreal. Any rumour that you are listening to now, maybe in the future it will happen, but for now, I am a Villarreal player. “

