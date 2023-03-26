Rodrigues Tips Ancelotti To Become Brazil Manager

The President of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues has revealed that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could become the next coach of Brazil.

Former Selecao (Selection) gaffer Tite left the position following Brazil’s ouster at the quarter-final stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ramon Menezes has been appointed as the coach of the South American nation on an interim basis following the World Cup.

Ancelotti’s contract with Real Madrid runs till the end of the 2023/24 season and he has been heavily linked to the Selecao coaching role.

In an interview with Reuters, Rodrigues spoke highly of Ancelotti’s pedigree.

“Ancelotti is unanimously respected among players,” Rodrigues said

“Not only Ronaldo Nazario or Vinicius Jr but all those who have played for him. He needs no introductions. He really is a top coach who has several achievements and we hope he can even have more.

“Everywhere I go, in every Stadium, he is the first name the supporters…