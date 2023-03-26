Serie A Clubs; AC Milan, Lazio Interested In Nigerian Forward

Serie A clubs, AC Milan and Lazio have joined rivals Napoli forward in the hunt for Union Saint Gilloise striker, Victor Boniface.

Boniface has hugged the headlines this season following his impressive displays for the Belgium Pro League outfit.

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano reported during the week that a number of European clubs are interested in the forward.

Union Saint Gilloise are expected to demand between £10m to £15m for the Nigerian.

Another transfer expert, Ekrem Konur has now claimed that AC Milan and Lazio scouts are closely monitoring the player.

The 22-year-old has scored 19 goals across all competitions this season.

Boniface joined the Belgian Pro League outfit from Norwegian club, Bodo/ Glint in 2022.

