We Want To Complete The Job Against Nigeria

Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau captain, Braima Jorge, has said their target now is to finish the job against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

On match day three first leg tie inside the MKO Abiola stadium, Abuja, Guinea-Bissau shocked the Eagles 1-0.

A first half goal from Mama Balde was enough to secure a first ever win for Guinea-Bissau against the Eagles.

And looking forward to the second leg on Monday, 27 March, Jorge said:“Nigeria are blessed with talented players who are well known all over the world playing for top clubs.

“We scored a goal and defended well to frustrate Nigeria. It is a good win, and we want to return home to complete the job.”

Friday’s win means Guinea-Bissau, on seven points, lead Group A while the Eagles are second.

Meanwhile, later today (Sunday) São Tomé and Principe will entertain Sierra Leone.

In the reverse fixture São Tomé held Sierra Leone to 2-2 draw.

…