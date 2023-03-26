You’ve Not Done Enough To Be World Class Player –Souness T

Former Liverpool player and manager, Graeme Souness has insisted that West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has not done enough to be regarded as a truly world-class player.

The England midfielder has established himself as a mainstay for club and country and one of the most consistent players in the Premier League.

Rice, 24, has made more than 200 appearances for West Ham and has played 40 games for England.

Top Premier League sides such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing the West Ham United star but Souness believes the player needs to do more to justify those links and ‘challenge himself’ to improve.

West Ham is asking for at least £100m for the midfielder, which would make him the most expensive English player in history.

“Rice still had much to prove in certain areas of his game to be regarded as a really top-class central midfield player,” Souness told the Daily Mail.

“And he needs to chip in with more goals. He has scored twice in the…