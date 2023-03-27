2023 AFCONQ: How Super Eagles Rated In Slim Win Vs Guinea-Bissau

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Eagles players in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in Bissau on Monday night…
FRANCIS UZOHO 6/10
The Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper was largely untested in the game. He denied the hosts a chance of claiming an equaliser in the second half.
BRIGHT OSAYI-SAMUEL 8/10
No doubt the man of the match for the Super Eagles. The Fenerbahce man won the penalty that was converted by Moses Simon for the winning goal.
KENNETH OMERUO 7/10
The centre-back was denied by Jonas Mendes early on. Showed his experience and made things easy for his fellow defenders.
SEMI AJAYI 7/10
Proved his worth with an excellent display. The West Brom man showed calmness on the ball and was solid at the back.
ZAIDU SANUSI: 6/10
The left-back was caught napping defensively a couple of times. He however supported the attack well.
FRANK ONYEKA 6/10
The Brentford midfielder took the place of Wilfred…
