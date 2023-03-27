Adeyemi Doubtful For Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayer

German forward, Karim Adeyemi could miss his club Borussia Dortmund’s top-of-the-table clash with Bayern Munich on Saturday, April 1 at the Allianz Arena.

According to Sky Germany via getfootballnewsgermany.com, Adeyemi had a setback during a warm up session following his initial injury in Dortmund’s 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin on February 19 at Signal Iduna Park.

He reportedly felt some discomfort during the routine exercise and is now a serious doubt for the game.

Adeyemi was signed by Dortmund in the summer of 2022 from Red Bull Salzburg.

Adeyemi has racked up three goals and two assists in 16 Bundesliga games this campaign.

Borussia Dortmund are top of the Bundesliga table with 53 points after 25 matches.

Bayern Munich are second with 52 points after the same number of games.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…