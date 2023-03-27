Conte Leaves Spurs On Mutual Consent

Antonio Conte has left his role as Tottenham Hotspur manager by mutual consent after 16 months in charge.

Recall that the Italian tactician had called Spurs players “selfish” and lambasted the club’s culture in a press conference after their recent draw at Southampton.

After the press conference, Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy described Conte’s position as untenable, and has now parted ways with the Italian.

Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini will step up as head coach for the rest of the season, with former midfielder Ryan Mason his deputy.

Announcing the decision on Sunday night, Levy told Dailymail, “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place,” chairman Daniel Levy said.

“We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

Conte’s exit means Spurs are searching for their fourth permanent manager in four years…