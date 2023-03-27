Current Eagles Players Better Than 2013 AFCON Squad

Kenneth Omeruo has said the current Super Eagles players are better in terms of quality compared to the 2013 AFCON winning squad.

Omeruo stated this while previewing Monday’s 2023 AFCON second leg tie between the Super Eagles and Guinea-Bissau.

In the first leg clash in Abuja Guinea-Bissau shocked the Eagles 1-0 thanks to a Mama Balde strike.

Omeruo was a member of the 2013 AFCON winning squad that had the likes of Vincent Enyeama, John Obi Mikel, Emmanuel Emenike, Victor Moses, Ogenyi Onazi, Brown Ideye, Ambrose Efe, Ahmed Musa and Sunday Mba.

But speaking in Sunday’s press conference, Omeruo posited that the current Eagles team have better quality players and are good enough to avenge the first leg loss to Guinea-Bissau.

“Guinea-Bissau was lucky to come out with the win against us because possession wise we dominated the game and we missed a lot of chances. I think the boys know what the mission is, we are not here for a draw we are coming to fight for…