Eagles Land In Bissau, Train At September 24 Stadium

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have landed in Guinea-Bissau for their Group A 2023 AFCON second leg qualifier with the Djurtus on Monday, March 27.

The team’s arrival was announced on their official Instagram page.

“We have landed in Bissau! #SoarSuperEagles #GNBNGA #AFCON2023Q,” the Tweet stated.

Meanwhile the Eagles have had their training inside the September 24 Stadium venue for the encounter.

Their training preceded that of the hosts who took to the pitch at 5pm Guinea-Bissau time.

The Eagles are second in Group A of the AFCON qualifiers with six points from three games while Guinea-Bissau are first with seven points after the same number of matches.

The 2023 Afcon will take place between January and February 2024 in Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles have won the Afcon three times (1980, 1994 and 2013).

