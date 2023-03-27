No Regret Allowing Sanchez Leave Inter Milan

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti insists there’s no regret allowing Alexis Sanchez to leave last summer.

Alexis is now with Olympique Marseille and hit out at Inter last week over his lack of playing opportunities.

In Chile on the weekend, Zanetti said: “I don’t think it was a mistake to let him go, when one decides both sides agree to leave.

“When he had the opportunity to play, Alexis has always done well with Inter: he was important in winning the championship and for the conquest of the Italian Super Cup.

“At Marseille he is confirming that he is a great player. He’s always performed very well at Inter and has always been useful.”

