Sierra Leone Record Away Win Vs São Tomé & Principe

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone defeated São Tomé and Principe 2-0 on match day four in Group A of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Sunday.

It is Sierra Leone’s first win in the qualifiers after drawing two and losing one of their first three fixtures.

In their first leg tie last week Wednesday São Tomé held Sierra Leone to a 2-2 draw.

The win means Sierra Leone, in third position and on five points, are just one point behind the Super Eagles of Nigeria and two adrift of group leaders Guinea-Bissau.

First half goals from Abubakarr Samura and Alhassan Koroma in the 7th and 28th minutes respectively, sealed the must win game played in Agadir, Morocco.

Prior to Sunday’s game against São Tomé, the West Africans were winless in their last six fixtures.

Up next for the Leone Stars is a home tie against the Super Eagles on match day five billed for 11 June 2023.

