Super Eagles Must Avoid Mistakes Against Guinea-Bissau,

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has said his team must avoid the same mistakes which led to their defeat against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau last Friday.

The three-time African champions fell to a shocking 1-0 defeat to the Djurtus in front of a passionate home crowd at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Peseiro’s side dominated possession in the game but were let down by their profligacy in front of goal.

The Portuguese stated that his team must be clinical this time around.

“I gave my opinion after the first match. I watched the video again yesterday and our team missed a lot of chances. The strikers missed a lot of chances,” Peseiro said during his interaction with the media.

” The performance was not bad but we need to score goals. That’s the most important thing. It is not normal when a team like us missed too many chances like we did on Friday.

