2023 AFCONQ: Peseiro Still Has Lots Of Problems To Solve In Super Eagles — Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has said head coach Jose Peseiro still has a lot of problems to solve in the Super Eagles.

The Eagles bounced back from their first leg shock defeat to Guinea-Bissau by winning the return leg 1-0 on Monday in Group A of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Nantes forward Moses Simon’s 30th minute goal from the penalty spot saw the Eagles now on nine points reclaim top spot.

But reacting to the win against Guinea-Bissau, Udeze noted that Peseiro still has his work cut out in the team.

He said on Brila FM Sports Machine on Tuesday :“Jose Peseiro said we created a lot opportunities but I didn’t see the opportunities the thing is we are happy we won the game but Peseiro must find solutions to the problems in the team so that the players will start to play good football and also create chances.

“Whoever told Peseiro that the Eagles created chances for me I didn’t see the chances.“

