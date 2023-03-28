Akwa United Will End Insurance Unbeaten Streak

Akwa United coach Ayodeji Ayeni believes that his team has all the firepower to record victory against Group A leaders Bendel Insurance in Benin on Wednesday

Coach Ayeni in an exclusive interview with the club’s website www.akwaunitedfc.com revealed that his team is in Benin for serious business, stressing that no team in the NPFL is invincible.

“Wednesday presents us with another opportunity to continue our push for a playoff spot which is our first target this season, so I can boldly say that we are in Benin on a mission.

“There is no doubt that Bendel Insurance is enjoying a good run of form. They came to Uyo and got all three points on the opening day, and we are in Benin to recover the points we lost at home.

“Bendel Insurance are unbeaten after ten matches and that is why they are top of the log but as a coach, I know that every team in this League is beatable, including…