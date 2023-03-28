I Will Retire From Boxing If I Lose To Franklin –Joshua

Two-time former unified world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, has vow to retire from boxing if he loses to American boxer Jermaine Franklin.

Joshua was scheduled to fight Tyson Fury in a bout in November or December, however, the fight never came to fruition due to sponsorship issues, The 33-year-old would later opt to face Franklin come Saturday at the O2 Arena in Greenwich in London.

The former champion will hope to upturn his bad run of form, after losses to Oleksandr Usyk in August of 2022 and get back in contention for the titles,

“I will. I will retire if I lose,” an excited Joshua said when asked about a possible end to his career

“I’m not here to battle people. If people want me to retire I will retire. I’m not going to fight if people don’t want me to.”

“It’s not even about the money. It’s about the competitor in you. That’s what’s important.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…