Jesus Predicted Arsenal Will Win EPL Title –Gabriel

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has revealed that Gabriel Jesus had predicted that the Gunners will win the Premier League title this season.

The former Manchester City forward is back fit after a knee injury kept him out since the World Cup.

Jesus, who has five goals and seven assists this term, wants to fire the Gunners to glory in the coming weeks.

“I think I pick Gabriel Jesus [favorite Brazilian PL forward], because he’s won the Premier League a lot, he’s played a lot of games, he has big experience in this league,” Gabriel told Premier League Uncut.

“When he came to Arsenal, on the first day he looked at me and said ‘this year if everyone works together, we will win this league’.

