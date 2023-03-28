Messi Statue To Stand With Maradona, Pele’s At CONMEBOL Museum

Argentina legend Lionel Messi has had his statue unveiled by the South American Football Federation (CONMEBOL) following his remarkable achievements.

The statue was unveiled at a ceremony honouring the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

The statue is an image of Messi’s likeness dressed in Argentine national team colors holding the World Cup trophy.

The statue will be placed in the CONMEBOL museum next to the statues of South American legends Pele and Diego Maradona.

Messi acknowledged the gesture on his Instagram handle.

“Thanks to @conmebol for this tribute and to @sole_pastorutti for that beautiful moment, it was very special and emotional,” he wrote

Messi has scored a total of 800 goals and provided 353 assists in 1017 matches.

