Napoli Must Keep Winning Games To Win The Scudetto

Poland international, Piotr Zielinski, has charged his club SSC Napoli to keep winning games in order to win the Serie A title this season.

The Partenopei look set to win the League title for the first time in 33 years. Their two Serie A titles so far were won in 1986–87 and 1989–90 seasons.

They currently have a 19-point lead over the second-placed team, Lazio, with 11 more games remaining in the campaign. They have 71 points from 27 Serie A games.

In an interview with Sport Mediaset, as quoted by Football Italia, Zielinski described the Partenopei as a strong team.

“We have goals, we want to reach them by winning as many games as possible,” Zielinski said

“Scudetto has never frightened us, we’ve always had a strong team, we’re doing incredible things, but the season is still long, we have to continue like this because there are still many points to be taken,” Zielinski said.

